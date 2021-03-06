Govt looking at ways to protect commodity sector amid hot season

Plantation Industries and Commodities deputy minister, Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, said for the rubber sector, the government was providing subsidies so that the price was not lower than the floor (farm-gate) price of RM2.50 per kilogram. — Reuters pic

PONTIAN, March 6 — The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry will seek the best ways to ensure the incomes of industry players such as rubber and oil palm smallholders are not affected amid the current hot season.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, said this was necessary given that the commodity industry was a major source of income for the country.

“Moreover, many smallholders are involved in rubber and palm. So we (the ministry) are very concerned and stress on taking necessary steps to assist them in going through this kind of weather,” he told reporters after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine injection at the Pontian Health Clinic here today.

Wee was replying to a question on what was the government’s action in helping the nation’s commodity sector players during the hot and dry season which might hurt commodity production.

The Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament said for the rubber sector, among the steps was providing subsidies so that the price was not lower than the floor (farm-gate) price of RM2.50 per kilogram (kg).

“If the market price is lower, the government will subsidise the smallholders to ensure the stability of their income,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast that the hot weather would last until mid-April.

This is following lower rainfall distribution in Peninsular Malaysia, especially the northern part. — Bernama