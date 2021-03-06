Communications and Multimedia ministry proposes free internet service at military camps, police stations

PADANG BESAR, March 6 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) today proposed that free internet facilities be provided at military camps and police stations.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said that the ministry would submit the proposal to the government in the near future.

“From the information received, family members of the security forces (military and police) need data and internet access to help with their children’s learning process.

“It appears that most of the ‘lines’ (internet network) are weak. We need to look at it because of the military and police personnel service (and sacrifices) for the country,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after presenting school uniforms to the children of members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Correctional Services at the 30th Brigade Headquarters, Bukit Cowder Camp, Padang Besar today.

Zahidi, who is also the MP for Padang Besar, said that KKMM had held discussions with several telecommunication companies, and they had stated that it could be implemented. — Bernama