Bersatu says viral Whatsapp message on leadership’s meeting is fake, will lodge police report to find culprit behind fake news

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party will be making a police report. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today denied a message spread through Whatsapp and Facebook regarding the purported contents of the political party’s supreme council meeting two days ago.

In a brief statement, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin also said the party will be making a police report.

“Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) denied information regarding the essence of Bersatu’s supreme council meeting on March 4, 2021 that was spread through the Whatsapp and Facebook applications.

“All information contained in that message that was spread is untrue, false and has no relation to any supreme council meeting that had been held,” he said in a March 6 statement posted on his Facebook page.

“In line with that, Bersatu will lodge a police report on the spreading of that fake news to track down the mastermind behind its distribution and will not hesitate to use all available legal provisions to protect the interests of the party and Bersatu members,” he added.

Hamzah is believed to have been referring to a message which purported to list down matters from the Bersatu supreme council’s March 4 meeting, with the message purporting to be from Bersatu’s headquarters and allegedly addressed to the party’s division leaders.

On March 4, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have chaired a two-hour-long meeting by the party’s supreme council at a Putrajaya hotel to discuss the party’s cooperation with its current ally Umno in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

National news agency Bernama had said the meeting was held following Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter dated February 26, which stated the Umno supreme council’s decision to not cooperate with Bersatu in the 15th general election and that Umno would remain within the PN government until the dissolution of Parliament.

After the Bersatu supreme council meeting on March 4, Hamzah had on the same day issued a statement regarding the meeting, saying that Bersatu thanked all political parties who are loyal and support the PN government’s aspirations.

Touching on Zahid’s February 26 letter, Hamzah had then said that Bersatu viewed the letter’s contents seriously as it has huge implications towards future cooperation between Umno, Bersatu and PN.

“In this matter, Bersatu has decided to keep focusing on developing the cooperation with allies in Perikatan Nasional, which are PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan, based on a struggle that is sincere and honest for the people in order to win the coming general election,” he had said, adding that Bersatu was of the view that the PN government led by Muhyiddin as the prime minister was still firm and functioning to provide services to the public.