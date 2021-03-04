Muhyiddin chairs Bersatu Supreme Council meeting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) President upon arrival to chair a Bersatu supreme council meeting in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired the party’s Supreme Council meeting to discuss the cooperation between the party and Umno, its ally in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

This followed the letter from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the Umno Supreme Council’s decision to cease cooperation with Bersatu in the 15 General Election (GE15).

The letter, dated February 26, also stated that Umno’s position within the PN government can continue until Parliament is dissolved.

Present at the meeting were Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and vice-presidents — Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

The party’s Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad and Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun were also in attendance.

Also seen were the Supreme Council members including Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin. — Bernama