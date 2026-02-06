PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has approved the import of pork from Thailand and Brazil to meet domestic demand during the Chinese New Year celebration this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) said the government remains attentive to ensuring adequate pork supplies to support local needs during the festive season.

“Therefore, local importers are advised to refer to the DVS official website at https://www.dvs.gov.my/ for the list of approved abattoirs, three in Brazil and four in Thailand, for import purposes,” the ministry said in a statement today.

KPKM stated that all imported pork is subject to strict food safety controls and veterinary health standard operating procedures to ensure a safe food supply chain and reduce the risk of disease transmission.

The ministry added that these measures reflect its continued commitment to strengthening national food security and safeguarding consumer interests. — Bernama