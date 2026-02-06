LABUAN, Feb 6 — The public has been urged to exercise caution following sightings of a saltwater crocodile in the waters off Patau-Patau on Wednesday.

A resident who declined to be named said the reptile was seen swimming calmly near Kg Patau-Patau.

“Residents need to be extra careful, especially when going down to the sea using the stairs. We fear the crocodile could suddenly attack, particularly children,” he said.

Many villagers who commute to town rely on passenger boats, raising concerns that the crocodile could pose a danger while people are boarding or disembarking.

So far, no attacks have been reported, but residents are advised to remain vigilant as accidents can happen unexpectedly.

In recent weeks, several crocodile sightings have been reported despite Labuan having limited river systems, with only short rivers found in a few villages.

The crocodile near Patau-Patau was seen by members of the public close to Labuan’s main jetty, including visiting tourists.

Meanwhile, another resident reported seeing a crocodile basking along the shore of Eno Island. The animal fled after being startled by human noise.

“The crocodile was quite large, about 1.5 metres long, and quickly retreated when residents spotted it,” he said.

He urged people on the island to stay alert when entering the waters nearby, warning that the presence of crocodiles poses a serious risk.

On the same day, another crocodile was discovered at the mouth of Nagalang River, suggesting that the reptiles may now be appearing in several locations around Labuan. — Daily Express