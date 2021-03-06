50 Lenggong geological sites await recognition, says minister

LENGGONG, March 6 — Over 50 geological sites here are currently being studied to be certified as the Lenggong Geopark, which will boost economic growth in Perak.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the studies were being conducted before recognition could be given to the Lenggong Geopark as Perak’s second national geopark, after the Lembah Kinta Geopark.

“I believe that a careful study will enable recognition to be given because its (geological, historic and scientific) values are high in Lenggong.

“For example, Gunung Pulut is as old as Gunung Mat Cincang, Langkawi, which is more than 500 million years old. It is one of the invaluable geoparks.

“In addition, there is a forest trail at Lake Raban which has a very high value, on a par with what is available at Sungai Kilim, Langkawi.

“If recognition is given to both, it can elevate the Lenggong Geopark as a national and world geopark, to simultaneously become the focus of local and foreign tourists,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar, who is Lenggong MP, said this to Bernama and Astro Awani after a get together with villagers in Kampung Kelantan, here, about 50km from Ipoh.

He said what was being worked on by the federal and state governments through the Lenggong Geopark would provide short and long term benefits to the local community and the nation.

He said this was because the recognition of the Lenggong Geopark would impact on economic, educational and sociocultural development.

Prior to this, Shamsul Anuar was reported as saying that the Lenggong Geopark was set to be recognised as the second national geopark in Perak in July.

The completed documents would be handed to the state government following a final study, which was currently being conducted, he added. — Bernama