Water interruption in Terengganu: Authorities say three districts affected, supply expected to be fully restored by 5am tomorrow

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 5 — A total of 40,200 accounts in three districts, namely Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus and Marang, are experiencing water supply interruption and low water pressure due to technical problems at the Kepong 1 Plant, Serada here starting last night.

Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) chief executive officer Atemin Sulong said of the total, 31,500 accounts were in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus while 8,700 accounts were in the Marang district.

“Among the areas involved are Kuala Terengganu city centre, Ladang, Kampung Nibong, Bukit Kecil, Jalan Pusara, Gong Pak Maseh, Hiliran, Jalan Kamaruddin, Pulau Duyung, Pengadang Baru, Kampung Cina, Pulau Ketam, Wakaf Mempelam, Tanjung, Serdang, Pasir Panjang, Cerong Lanjut, Bukit Datu, Panji Alam, Batas Baru and Gong Kijang.

“Others are Bukit Besar, Jalan Air Jernih, Gong Sentul, Gong Kapas, Jalan Terkukur , Bukit Tumboh, Pulau Kambing, Batu Buruk, Banggol Pauh, Seberang Takir, Cabang Tiga, Kampung Batin, Bukit Tunggal, Jalan Sultan Omar, Ulu Takir, Kampung Duyung, Telaga Daing, Taman Semarak, Bukit Tok Beng, Batu Enam, Tok Jiring, Simpang Tokku Wakaf Mempelam, Kampung Pak Pa, Seberang Baroh and KP Perdana,” he said in a statement today.

In Marang, the affected areas are Bukit Payong town, Wakaf Dua, Banggol Pak Ali, Tasek, Padang Lebam, Pusu Tiga, Telaga Mengkudu, Bukit Cherana, Kampung Tok Hakim, Macang Lada, Surau Haji Mat Zin, Rawai, Wakaf Pak Ya, Kubang Palas, Paya Resak, Hutan Banau, Binjai Rendah, Gondang, Sungai Serai, Lubuk Batu, Lubuk Pandan, Bukit Sawa and Durian Guling.

Atemin said the water supply is expected to be fully restored by 5am tomorrow.

He said the people can contact Careline SATU at 1-300-882-111 (from 8am to 8pm), complaint line at 09-621 4111 (8am to 8pm) and 09-620 1111 (24 hours) to make enquiries. — Bernama