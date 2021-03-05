Perak policemen to receive Covid-19 vaccine starting March 12

The first batch of Perak police personnel is expected to receive the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination starting March 12.. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TELUK INTAN, March 5 — About 76 per cent of the 10,924 officers and men of the Perak police are expected to receive the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination in stages starting March 12.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the remaining 24 per cent are those who are pregnant or still breastfeeding and some of them have allergies or diseases.

He spoke to reporters after attending a monthly assembly at Hilir Perak Police headquarters here today.

In another development, Mior Faridalathrash said an officer and five personnel who were arrested in a wild party raid at an apartment unit in Ipoh on February 26 had been released on police bail on March 1 after being remanded for four days.

“Their urine tests have been sent to the Pathology Department for analysis and if the results are still positive, we will refer the investigation paper to the state prosecution director,” he said.

He said investigation found that the party was organised by the policemen, aged between 20 and 40, who were serving at the Perak Police Contingent headquarters.

The policemen, as well as eight women, including three Indonesians, were nabbed at about 1.30am. — Bernama