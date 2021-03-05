Pakatan alleges Perikatan abusing enforcement agencies to coerce Opposition MPs

In a statement today, PH alleged that the agencies have been weaponised and claimed the practice was behind the defection last week of PKR’s Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council accused the Perikatan Nasional (PN) today of using government agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) as well as police to pressure Opposition MPs to support it.

In a statement today, PH alleged that the agencies have been weaponised and claimed the practice was behind the defection last week of PKR’s Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong.

“At this time, we understand that actions are still being taken along with pressure for opposition MPs to express support for the prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. In principle, we support any action in accordance with the law and the law.

“But any abuse of institutions or agencies with the intention of harassing, oppressing or intimidating political enemies is not acceptable.

“We believe this has been done to many including YB Lim Guan Eng and his wife, YB Larry Sng, YB Steven Choong, and now indirectly to YB Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar,” the council said in a statement.

The statement was co-signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The statement also calls for the condemnation of the alleged practice, which they claimed was only being used to secure support for the “minority PN government.”

“Political competition in Malaysia must take place in a healthy atmosphere, with the practice of democracy based on the Federal Constitution.

“Pakatan Harapan also regrets the action of the authorities on the business with various unreasonable financial demands as well as the freezing of bank accounts to increase the declining government revenue.

“The act of ‘blackmailing’ businesses in times of economic recession should be delayed as it will complicate business survival and affect jobs,” said the statement.

Lim will be facing trial in June over charges of corruption involving the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi fixed several dates between June and December, starting on June 8.

Meanwhile Xavier, who is also a PKR vice-president, was said to be “missing” and is rumoured to be leaving the coalition after his aide was investigated by the MACC last month.

However, no public statements have yet to be made by Xavier or the party itself regarding the matter.