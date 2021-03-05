Nine Kelantan water projects expected to be completed by May, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that one of the projects, the construction of Telaga B at Chicha water treatment plant (LRA), with an allocation of RM370,300 from Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), was completed on March 1. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 5 — Nine water service projects are expected to be completed in stages, starting this month until May, to overcome water supply problems in Kelantan, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said that one of the projects, the construction of Telaga B at Chicha water treatment plant (LRA), with an allocation of RM370,300 from Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), was completed on March 1.

He said that the Telaga B at Chicha LRA could benefit consumers around Pasir Tumboh, Melor, Demit, Panchor, Tawang, Jelawat and Perupok.

“Apart from that, the construction of Kampung Telok LRA in Kota Baru, with an allocation of RM48,229,508.06 from the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA), is expected to be completed in April. It will benefit consumers around Demit, Chempaka and Panchor.

“Meanwhile, the proposed replacement of old pipes in the state, with an allocation of RM23,361,500 from Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) and involving Kota Lama and Tanjong Mas areas, is also expected to be completed in April,” he said in a post on Facebook, today.

Tuan Ibrahim said that the construction of Telaga A at Chicha LRA, with an allocation RM350,300 from AKSB, is expected to be completed on March 16 and will benefit consumers around Pasir Tumboh, Melor, Demit, Panchor, Tawang, Jelawat and Perupok.

“Besides that, the installation of pipes from the Merbau water tank to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II), with an allocation of RM800,000 from PAAB, in the Kota Lama area is expected to be completed in May,” he said.

He added that two projects in the Bachok district are expected to be completed in April, namely, the construction of a mini LRA in Teluk Mesira, Bachok, with an allocation of RM2,750,000 from the state government, while the repair work on treated water pipes at Tanjung Hilir bridge, allocated RM338,431 from AKSB, involves Perupok and Tawang areas.

“For the Tumpat district, construction to build a tube well and water treatment system in Kampung Laut, costing RM350,000 through an allocation from the state government and AKSB, is expected to be completed in May.

“The proposed project to replace old pipes involving the Kota Lama and Galas areas, with an allocation of RM8,667,500 from PAAB, is expected to be completed in April,” he said. — Bernama