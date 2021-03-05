Muhyiddin holds closed-door meeting with Perlis Perikatan committee

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after the closed-door meeting with the Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) Liaison Committee in Kangar, March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, March 5 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin held a two-hour meeting with Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) Liaison Committee behind closed doors at a hotel in the state capital today.

Perlis Liaison Committee chairman Mohd Shukri Ramli said the meeting was aimed at, among others, to confirm the appointment of the committee members and share their views on the current situation faced by the country.

He said Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, also delivered a message to Perlis PN to give emphasis on solving the people’s problem, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) stressed on how we should help the people in facing Covid-19 and on the importance of unity to ensure that the government will remain strong at the national level,” said Mohd Shukri, who is also Perlis PAS Commissioner.

Muhyiddin is on a one-day working visit to Perlis. — Bernama