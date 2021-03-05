Movie enthusiasts in Melaka excited over reopening of cinemas

TGV Cinemas employee Maisura Mazhan, 29, cleaning the eTicket machine with disinfectant in preparation for the opening of the cinema at TGV Cinemas Bukit Tinggi Klang, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELAKA, March 5 — After a long hiatus, local moviegoers have finally got the chance to watch their favourite movies on the silver screen when cinemas resume their operations today, in line with the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Bernama checks on several cinema outlets in the state found many movie lovers queuing at the kiosks to buy tickets for new films such as Don’t Look Back; Demon Slayer — Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train; and Raya and The Last Dragon.

Many visitors were thrilled and some even bought the tickets online since last night, after the MCO was lifted.

A visitor, Najwa Syahirah Zamsari, 21, told Bernama that having to adhere to the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) was not a hindrance for movie lovers to watch their favourite films.

“I have planned to come here with my best friend since yesterday because it has been a while since the last time we watched a new release together.

“For me, being in the cinema is so satisfying as we get to watch the movies on a giant screen with good sound effects,” she said.

A regular moviegoer Nur Fatin Yazid, 21, said she was excited to return to cinemas after a year and has no problems to adhere to the SOPs.

Meanwhile, a cinema staff Nur Amalina Rosli, 26, said the number of visitors and online ticket sales were very encouraging.

“We have been ready to welcome visitors with all the relevant hygienic and safety protocols, including sanitising the screening halls before and after each screening,” she said. — Bernama