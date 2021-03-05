MCA to discuss economic recovery, Covid-19 at upcoming AGM

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong will officiate the opening of the 2020 AGM. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — Economic recovery plan and efforts to combat Covid-19 are among the motions to be brought forth and debated at the 2020 MCA Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will take place over the weekend.

The party’s secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the AGM, the first to be held in a hybrid manner due to the pandemic, will also discuss efforts to empower the party to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said 120 delegates from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor would be attending the AGM physically following the announcement by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Tuesday which allowed movement between the two states.

“The rest of the delegates will be participating in the AGM virtually, including the press, via MCA’s official Facebook page. We are not inviting any representatives from Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties this time around.

“Our party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong will officiate the opening of the 2020 AGM, which is being held together with the 72nd party anniversary celebration,” he told Bernama here today.

The AGM will begin tomorrow with the Wanita MCA meeting in the morning and the MCA Youth meeting in the afternoon.

The Wanita MCA meeting will be officiated by Chong, while the MCA Youth meeting, by Deputy President Datuk Seri Mah Hang Soon.

It will be followed by the party’s 72nd anniversary celebration and the opening of the party’s AGM by Wee on Sunday.

Chong also described this year’s AGM as a special one since the Registrar of Society (RoS) had recently approved changes to the party’s constitution, that were decided on in 2019, which among others allow non-Chinese to join MCA as associate members.

“Also approved was the amendment that party elections be held six months after a general election. This will enable the party to focus on the empowerment of members and election operations,” he said, adding that MCA now has 1.05 million members.

Meanwhile, he also said that the 2021 MCA AGM will be held at the end of November or December this year.

When asked whether Umno’s decision to cease cooperation with Bersatu in the GE15 will also be discussed at the AGM, Chong said it was never on the agenda.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a letter dated February 26 to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Umno Supreme Council has decided to cease cooperation with Bersatu in the GE15, but stressed that Umno’s position within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government can continue until Parliament is dissolved. — Bernama