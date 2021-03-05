Ismail Sabri: EMCO at Sri Jelutung quarters in Chini, Pahang from tomorrow

Armed Forces personnel are seen putting up barbed wires at Zon B and Zon C of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh that will be put under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — An enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will begin tomorrow for the Sri Jelutung Quarters in Chini, Pahang, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said this decision was made after 30 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on March 3, and 150 close contacts identified among occupants of the quarters.

“On the advice of the Ministry of Health, the government agreed to put in place an EMCO at the Sri Jelutung Quarters, Chini Pahang from March 6 to March 19 2021.

“The implementation of this EMCO will be to facilitate the Health Ministry in carrying out targeted screening exercises on the occupants of the quarters as well as trace some more close contacts,” said Ismail Sabri in a statement.

He simultaneously announced the end to the EMCO as housing estates around Jalan Telok Ira, Temerloh, Pahang that was introduced on February 21.

“EMCO on housing areas around Jalan Telok Ira, Temerloh, Pahang is scheduled to end tomorrow.

“Up until now, the Health MInistry has carried out 1,573 screening exercises and from this number 94 were positive of Covid-19.

“The Health Ministry has confirmed that there is a decline in cases an dno more pending case samples that were awaiting test results,” he said.

Ismail said the police yesterday arrested 246 people for flouting standard operating procedures, with 234 issued compound notices and 12 remanded.