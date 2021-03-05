GPS to focus on country’s stability, not politics, says party sec-gen

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks to the media after launching the Embracing Covid-19 New Norms for the retail sector in Pasar Kedai Payang in Kuala Terengganu, March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 5 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to support the federal government to ensure the country is managed well especially when facing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, said its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

When asked to comment on the decision of Umno that it would not cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 15th general election, Nanta said GPS takes the stand of not playing too much politics and will focus on the agenda of the people’s well-being.

“It is up to Umno. GPS will work any party that forms the government because we want the government at federal level to be stable for the good of the people.

“Now we need to devote our attention to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and we need a stable government to ensure the success of the programme which is important to us (GPS),” he said.

Nanta who is Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister told reporters after launching the Embracing Covid-19 New Norms for the retail sector in Pasar Kedai Payang here today.

Earlier, Umno sent a letter to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also Bersatu president announced that it would not cooperate with Bersatu in GE15 but would stay in the PN government until the dissolution of parliament.

Following this, Bersatu secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in a statement said that the party decided to continue focusing on efforts to empower PN partners based on honesty and sincerity to the people to win the coming general election. — Bernama