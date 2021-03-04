Unemployed man pleads not guilty to drink-driving, causing death of motorcyclist in Kuantan

Mandave Singh was charged with drink-driving while at the wheel of a Toyota Avanza car, resulting in a road crash that caused the death of motorcyclist Muhammad Akmal Hakim Misnan. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, March 4 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with driving under the influence of alcohol which resulted in a road crash that caused the death of a factory worker last Monday.

Mandave Singh, 26, made the plea before Magistrate Nor Izzati Zakaria.

He was charged with drink-driving while at the wheel of a Toyota Avanza car, with registration number CBY7433, resulting in a road crash that caused the death of a motorcyclist, Muhammad Akmal Hakim Misnan, 22, at 1.10 am last March 1 at Jalan Sungai Lembing here.

Nor Izzati allowed him bail of RM10,000 with two sureties and ordered him to report himself at a police station every month.

She also ordered Mandave Singh’s driving licence to be suspended pending disposal of the case and also for him to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set April 23 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani prosecuted, while lawyer Farah Naz Kumar represented the accused. — Bernama