Two police reports lodged regarding sale of vaccines online with losses amounting to RM285,499

Bukit Aman said two police reports were lodged regarding a scam involving the sale of the Covid-19 vaccines involving losses amounting to RM285,499. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Two police reports were lodged regarding a scam involving the sale of the Covid-19 vaccines involving losses amounting to RM285,499, said Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Police have noticed the advertisement that went viral on social media regarding the sale of the Covid-19 vaccine online and the business operator has issued a statement to deny it.

Zainuddin said as announced by the government, the Covid-19 vaccines were provided for free. Any offer to sell the vaccines by any party is an irresponsible act and possibly a scam.

“The public is also advised to always follow announcements and instructions issued by the government from time to time in ensuring accurate information is obtained related to this vaccination programme,” said Zainuddin. — Bernama