Local IPT students exempted from Covid-19 screening fee, says health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the exemption would be given to Malaysian students who carried out the Covid-19 test at facilities managed by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The government has agreed to exempt the Covid-19 screening fee for students of local institutions of higher learning (IPT), says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the exemption would be given to Malaysian students who carried out the Covid-19 test at facilities managed by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“In line with the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, all students must undergo a Covid-19 screening test before beginning their study sessions. Therefore, the government will bear all the test costs,” he said, adding that the cost was estimated to be RM2.79 million.

Speaking at a press conference after launching a book on Covid-19 published by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Press in a virtual event today, Dr Adham said about 18,600 IPT students were expected to begin physical classes in stages from March 1.

The book entitled “Impak Covid-19 Terhadap Insan” (Impact of Covid-19 on Humankind) was produced by a group of researchers from the Centre of Value Creation and Human Wellbeing at UKM’s Faculty of Economics and Management.

In another development, Dr Adham said 80,336 individuals had so far received the first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the majority of whom were frontliners listed under Phase One of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which began on February 24.

According to Dr Adham, about 271 million people have received the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, with the United States recording the highest number of recipients at 80.5 million, followed by China (52.5 million), the European Union (35.6 million) and the United Kingdom (21.5 million).

He said Malaysia ranked 68th out of the total number of countries that have and are currently receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

He also called on more people to register for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme via the MySejahtera application, which has so far recorded 2.7 million registrations. — Bernama