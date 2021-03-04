Johor police chief says 12 Macau scam syndicate members nabbed in Cheras

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, comprising 11 men and a woman aged 22 to 33, were detained at Cheras area between 4.30pm and 6.10pm. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 4 — Police have crippled a Macau Scam syndicate, with the arrest of 12 members in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, on February 28.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, comprising 11 men and a woman aged 22 to 33, were detained at Cheras area between 4.30pm and 6.10pm.

The suspects were arrested following a raid on a shophouse, which had been used as a Macau Scam centre, in Kota Tinggi on February 2, which led to the seizure of 52 mobile phones of various brands, a computer and two modems.

“We believe the suspects had fled when the Kota Tinggi premises was raided. The arrests were made possible with the help the Kuala Lumpur police.

“The suspects are believed to have earned about RM1,000 to RM2,000 in wages and paid commissions for their efforts in cheating victims,” he told a press conference here, today.

Also present were Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin and State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah.

Ayob Khan added that apart from disguising themselves as Pos Laju officers, the syndicate members had also posed as government officers to deceive victims.

“This fraud case has been happening for quite some time ...yet people still fall prey to these scammers. .. in one day we receive two to three reports on Macau Scam cases,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the suspects have been remanded for 21 days beginning from March 1 to facilitate investigations under Section 4 (1) of the Crime Prevention Act 1959. — Bernama