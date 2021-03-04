Jais detains four in Hulu Langat over alleged violations of Islamic law

Jais has seized several items as evidence following the arrest of two men and two women in Hulu Langat last night over alleged violations of the Islamic law or fatwa. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, March 4 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has seized several items as evidence following the arrest of two men and two women in Hulu Langat last night over alleged violations of the Islamic law or fatwa.

Its director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad in a statement today said the four detainees were taken to Jais headquarters for further investigations under Sections 7, 9 and 10 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor Enactment) 1995.

He said the case against the four individuals was brought up in the Shah Alam Syariah Subordinate Court today.

A male accused was allowed bail of RM1,000 with a Grade 41 civil servant as surety and he was ordered to hand over his international passport and to report to the Gombak District Islamic Religious Office every two weeks.

“The court set bail of RM3,000 with a Grade 48 civil servant as surety for each of the female accused. They were also ordered to hand over their international passports and report to the Religious Office every two weeks.

“The other male suspect was released on bond,” he said adding that the court has set July 28 for re-mention.

“With the arrest of the four, JAIS is expected to resolve a case involving alleged violations of the Islamic law or fatwa including belittling the honour of the Al-Quran and Al-Hadith and insulting or bringing into contempt the religion of Islam,” he said. — Bernama