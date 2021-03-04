Govt calls on NGOs to assist in unity strengthening initiatives, says deputy minister

Deputy National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said this will further elevate the implementation of the programmes, as outlined in the National Unity Policy and National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030, through government and NGOs engagement with the communities. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are welcomed to assist the government in the implementation of unity strengthening initiatives, said Deputy National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.

He said this will further elevate the implementation of the programmes, as outlined in the National Unity Policy and National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030, through government and NGOs engagement with the communities.

“The NGOs’ roles are crucial to facilitate the efforts and the ministry hope that we can cultivate and create more interest among people to fully understand the unity concept as well as to practice it, (create awareness) to be vigilant and to check on forces that can threaten the nation’s unity,” he said.

He said this in his opening speech at the Roundtable on National Unity Policy “Putting The Unity Blueprint To Action” organised by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia-Pacific and Dialog Rakyat for National Cohesion and Unity held online today.

Meanwhile, President of KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific Tan Sri Micheal Yeoh stressed that it was important to ensure effective and just implementation in the enactment of the blueprint.

Thus, Yeoh suggested a monitoring mechanism to track and evaluate the blueprint implementation on the unity of people.

The National Unity Policy and National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030, launched on February 15, was formulated to support the strategies and to set the national aspirations that were to be achieved within the next 10 years.

The National Unity Policy outlines three main objectives, namely, strengthening unity and national integration based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara; creating a national identity with strong self-esteem, patriotism, concern for others, tolerance, mutual respect and responsibility; and producing Malaysians who appreciate and imbibe unity. — Bernama