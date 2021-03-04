E-wallet app Sarawak Pay goes global

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in his speech during the launching ceremony said this is another milestone achieved in the pursuit of digitalising Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 4 — Sarawak Pay, the electronic wallet or e-wallet application (app) for cashless shopping transactions introduced by the state government, can now be used for payment transactions internationally.

This follows the launch of the UnionPay virtual card via Sarawak Pay today.

Under this new collaboration, Sarawak Pay can now be used for payments overseas, wherever the UnionPay QR code is accepted.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in his speech during the launching ceremony said this is another milestone achieved in the pursuit of digitalising Sarawak.

“This success in the collaborative effort is the result of the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) which we signed with UnionPay during my visit to China in April of 2019.

“I am happy to see that today we have successfully realised our aspirations to go global and that our Sarawak Pay eWallet can be used for a seamless cashless payment transaction internationally,” he said.

Abang Johari said to date, close to RM1 billion have been transacted on Sarawak Pay and the state government expected to see further growth of Sarawak Pay with the UnionPay partnership.

He said Sarawak Pay now has 496,000 users and close to 70,000 participating merchants in Sarawak.

“To reinforce our branding and presence on the global stage, it is now timely for us to rename our Sarawak Pay eWallet to SPay Global and related to this, we shall also seek Bank Negara’s approval for a bigger eWallet size, perhaps to a maximum of €1,000 (RM4,881),” he added. — Bernama