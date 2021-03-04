4,950 frontliners in Sabah’s interior to receive Covid-19 vaccine starting today, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said all the first phase recipients are expected to complete the vaccination process by mid-April. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KENINGAU, March 4 — A total of 4,950 frontliners in the interior of Sabah will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, beginning today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said all the first phase recipients are expected to complete the vaccination process by mid-April.

“A total of 22 locations of public facilities including the community and cultural halls have been identified as the Vaccine Distribution Centres throughout the Sabah interior zone namely Keningau, Tambunan, Nabawan, and Tenom,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for the Sabah Interior zone today.

At the event, Arthur, along with 18 other individuals including Bingkor state assemblyman, Datuk Robert Tawik received their vaccine jabs.

Arthur also advised those residing in the interior areas, not to be afraid and reluctant to receive the vaccine shots.

“The vaccine has gone through numerous clinical trials and proven safe to use. Do not believe the allegations that the vaccine is harmful,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia was seen as able to help minimise negative impacts of the pandemic on economy and allow more economic sectors to reopen. — Bernama