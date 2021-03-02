Search conducted at Kajang residence lawful, says police after video of raid goes viral

Arjunaidi said the action taken by the police was in compliance with the law. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The search carried out at a residence in Taman Bukit Segar, Kajang on Feb 26 was in accordance with the provisions under Section 248 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, said acting Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

The search which has been viralled on social media was carried out to assist in the investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, he said in a statement here last night.

He said the action taken by the police was in compliance with the law.

Arjunaidi advised the public not to make speculations about the incident that would cause confusion in the community.

Recently, an individual posted a video on social media claiming that the police raided and searched his residence without producing any arrest or search warrants. — Bernama



