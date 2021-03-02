Putrajaya to lift MCO for KL, Selangor, Johor and Penang

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a media conference on the development of movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Three states and the federal territory here will exit the movement control order (MCO) at midnight on March 4, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Selangor, Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur will return to the conditional MCO the next day, he said.

Ismail said the call to lift the MCO followed data suggesting a downward trend in Covid-19 infection rate.

The Ministry of Health had informed the National Security Council that the R-nought, measure of infectivity rate, has reduced from 1.2 to 0.8, the minister said.

