Kelantan, Melaka, N. Sembilan begin Covid-19 immunisation programme today

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Three more states started the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme today with leaders and frontline members receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech.

In Kelantan, Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob became the first to receive the vaccine shot at the launch of the state-level immunisation programme at the Main Banquet Hall, Darulnaim Complex in Kota Bharu, at about 11.15am.

“Ambo (I) do it for the sake of the people. All (leaders) have to do it, so the people will do it too,” he said after receiving the vaccine jab.

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and 27 frontline staff of the Kelantan State Health Department, Royal Malaysia Police, and Fire and Rescue Department also received the vaccine shot.

On February 25, Kelantan received 18,720 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech for the first phase of the immunisation programme, being implemented in stages in the state, with 31 locations identified as Vaccine Distribution Centres (PPV).

Meanwhile, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali was one of the first persons to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot at Kompleks Seri Negri, Melaka at 10.30am.

Others who received it were Melaka State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and State Secretary, Datuk Seri Dr Hasim Hasan as well as frontline staff.

According to Sulaiman, 1,037 individuals were scheduled to receive the vaccine today at 23 PPVs involving 19 health facilities and four government facilities in the state.

He said Melaka would receive 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in stages for phase one of the programme with 23 health facilities as the locations for the vaccination.

In Negri Sembilan, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun led 586 frontliners to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban at 2.40pm.

He said the first phase of the vaccination in the state would involve about 21,000 frontliners.

“A total of 19,890 vaccine doses have been received so far for 9,945 frontline staff,” he said in a statement today.

Also receiving the vaccine shot were Negri Sembilan police chief, Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop and State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director, Md Hilman Abd Rashid said 833 officers and firefighters in the state would receive the vaccine in stages in the first phase. However, out of that number, 200 personnel had to reject it due to health factors such as pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The Terengganu state-level Covid-19 Immunisation Programme started on February 26 with Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar being the first in the state to receive the vaccine at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital. — Bernama