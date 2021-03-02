IGP: 27,000 from five state police contingents listed for Covid-19 vaccination under first phase

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Police have listed the names of 27,000 recipients from five state police contingents to be vaccinated under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said they were targeting more than 50 per cent of their officers and personnel to be given the Covid-19 vaccine jabs in stages, adding that they were still waiting for the list of names from nine more state police contingents.

“I do not have the exact number of the vaccine recipients but thousands of policemen will be vaccinated under the first phase,” he told reporters after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine jab at the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic here today.

Also getting their jabs today were the Bukit Aman directors of the Management Department Datuk Ramli Din; Logistics and Technology Department Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim; and Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

Abdul Hamid, meanwhile, described the vaccination as being painless and also assured that it was safe.

“I just received my first jab today and, Alhamdulillah, the process was so simple. In fact, the jab did not produce any bodily pain.

“Forty-five minutes after the jab, I still don’t feel any difference and the vaccination process carried out by the Ministry of Health (MOH) is very systematic,” he said.

Commenting on the fact that some police personnel were still wary of the vaccine jab, Abdul Hamid urged them to stop listening to and reading unverified information regarding the vaccines.

“I need to show an example to my men and women that I have been safely vaccinated and I do hear of some (police personnel) who are wary of it.

“As the leader of the police force, I want to assure them that there is nothing to doubt or unusual about the vaccine,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said inaccurate information regarding the vaccines should be stopped immediately and the public should listen to views from the MOH and health experts.

“As such, action can be taken under the Sedition Act against any individual found instigating, or spreading fake news to, the people to not take the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

He also said that police had, so far, not received any report regarding anti-vaxxers and those spreading fake news regarding the Covid-19 vaccines. — Bernama