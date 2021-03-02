Finas: Cinemas may reopen in both CMCO, RMCO zones; filming also allowed

The production team from Operaklasik Sdn Bhd filming a drama during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) on June 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Cinemas in conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO) areas may resume operations, the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) said today.

However, Finas said the resumption of business operations remained subject to all guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the National Security Council.

“Finas would like to refer to the press conference held by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri in announcing the implementation of CMCO in Selangor, Penang, Johor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak and Wilayah Persekutuan KL and the RMCO in Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Perlis, Sabah, Putrajaya and Labuan beginning March 5 until March 18.

“Following the announcement, filming activities and cinema operations under CMCO and RMCO enforced areas are allowed subject to compliance of all guidelines and SOP stipulated by the NSC,” it said in a statement here.

