Cradle Fund trial: Arrow fragments found in house compound, court told

Samirah Muzaffar arrives at the Shah Alam High Court September 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, March 2 — A witness in the murder trial of Nazrin Hassan told the High Court here today that fragments of an arrow were found in the compound of the Cradle Fund chief executive officer’s house when police were investigating the case three years ago.

Inspector Nor Harman Ab Hamid, who is currently attached to the Bukit Aman training division, said he was asked by case investigating officer ASP Mohd Nizam Daud to inspect the house in Mutiara Damansara after being informed Nazrin’s death may have been caused by an arrow shot.

“On September 19, 2018, at 10am I received a call from Mohd Nizam to help them conduct another round investigation in the house. I then took an air conditioner filter and blower from the room for a fire impact analysis.

“On the same visit, I found three fragments of an arrow at the house compound, and also a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recorder without any wires attached, in the storeroom,” Nor Harman, who was then a forensic officer with the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, testified.

Nazrin’s widow, Samirah Muzaffar, 46, a former senior executive, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with murdering Nazrin at a house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

Asked by counsel L.S. Leonard, as to why he (Nor Harman) only found evidence on his second visit to the house and not during the first (August 11, 2018), he replied that the investigation conducted during the first visit was not specifically focused on any particular item.

However, the 38th prosecution witness said he had something specific to look for in the second visit after Mohd Nizam informed him that forensic investigations had discovered arrow marks on the deceased.

Meanwhile, another lawyer from the defence team, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah also questioned the long gap between the date of the incident (June 14, 2018) and the time the forensic team went to the scene to look for evidence (August 11, 2018).

“Could anything have happened to the floor, walls and other areas at the scene of the incident and contamination (of evidence) such as bloodstains of others during that (time) gap?” Muhammad Shafee asked.

Nor Harman agreed with Muhammad Shafee’s suggestion and admitted that all sorts of possibilities could have taken place as the house had not been under guard, and also had been cleaned after Nazrin’s death.

The trial before Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman continues tomorrow. — Bernama