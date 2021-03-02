Covid-19: Perak allows marriage solemnisation to be held in halls

A couple observe social distancing guidelines before performing their ‘nikah’ vows at the Ipoh District Islamic Religious Office April 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 2 — The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) has allowed marriage solemnisation ceremonies to be held in hotels or multipurpose community halls effective this Friday.

Its director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said however the total attendance was only allowed at 50 per cent of the venue capacity and should not exceed 250 people.

“Marriage solemnisation ceremonies are also allowed in mosques and suraus with the permission of the chairman of the mosque and surau, district Islamic religious office as well as district religious officer,” he said in a statement.

He said state marriage officials would ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as no shaking of hands during the solemnisation and observing the one-metre physical distancing rule.

Besides, the brides and grooms are fully responsible to ensure compliance with the SOPs issued by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection, he said.

Mohd Yusop said district religious officers reserved the right to postpone or cancel the ceremony if the latest SOPs were violated. — Bernama