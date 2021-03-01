Sarawak allows sports, recreational activities starting March 1

Datuk Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks during a press conference at St Regis in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 1 — Sarawak has allowed all sports and recreational activities for the purpose of training, games and matches to be carried out in compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures, starting today.

State Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said however, no spectators were allowed during all activities.

“Any tournament or matches in the state is subject to the approval from the ministry and organisers are required to inform the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

“However, the approval for public’s applications to use sports facilities is limited with recommendation letters from the ministry and JPBN,” he told a news conference here, today.

Abdul Karim also stressed that activities involving public participation such as fun run, fun ride, marathon and triathlon were not allowed. — Bernama