Sabah Parks: Climbing activities at Mount Kinabalu allowed from March 5

A speedboat passes the Mount Kinabalu September 30, 2020.

KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — Climbing activities to the summit of Mount Kinabalu which has been suspended since January 13 will be allowed to resume starting this Friday (March 5) but it will be limited to 100 people a day.

Sabah Parks (TTS) Board of Trustees made the announcement on its official Facebook page today.

However, participants are required to undergo Covid-19 screening test three days before the climb and only climbers with negative results are allowed.

“Climbers must adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) among them, they must submit test results before 10am on the date of the climb while vaccinated climbers are exempted from Covid-19 screening test,” according to TTS.

According to the SOP, participants are also allowed to register (walk in) on the day of the climb provided the Covid-19 test results are negative and the cost of screening test is borne by the climber.

The climbing fee will be refunded (if the Covid-19 test is positive) provided the park is informed in writing before 10 am on the day of the climb. — Bernama