Police: Drunk driver ploughs into factory hand in Kuantan, killing him

A factory worker in Gebeng was killed when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by a drunk rammed into his motorcycle today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUANTAN, March 1 — A factory worker in Gebeng, here, was killed when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by a drunk rammed into his motorcycle along Jalan Sungai Lembing here, early this morning.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the impact slammed the victim onto the front screen of the MPV before being flung into the middle of the road while his motorcycle was dragged for 1.5 kilometres by the vehicle following the crash at 1.10am.

He said the victim, Muhammad Akmal Hakim Misnan, 22, who was heading to his elder sister’s house in Kampung Padang here, from Kuantan town was found dead at the scene with serious head injuries by other road users.

He said preliminary investigations found that the 26-year-old driver of the Toyota Avanza who was heading in the same direction had lost control of the MPV and rammed the Honda EX5.

‘’It is believed that the suspect who had just completed a training course was not aware of the incident and continued driving until he reached his family’s house also in Kampung Padang,’’ he said.

He told this to reporters at the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division’s office here, today.

The suspect was picked up from his house several hours after the incident and a preliminary alcohol test found the content was way above the permitted level, Mohamad Noor added. — Bernama