PM orders civil service to speed up aid to Malaysians, stresses equal treatment for all

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (third from left) attends a Malaysia Prihatin event at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — The civil service has to act swiftly to ensure government aid reaches Malaysians quickly, while the government must provide fair and equal treatment to all Malaysians, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stressed today.

Muhyiddin said cooperation and commitment from a public service that is “efficient, with integrity and caring” is required for the government’s plans for the nation.

In his speech that was broadcast live on national television in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the Perikatan Nasional government under his leadership, Muhyiddin had among other things noted the difficult economic situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, where more have become poorer.

“In these difficult times, my hope is for all public servants to focus on efforts to help citizens. This is the number one priority.

“Speed up the process of aid delivery to Malaysians. They cannot wait long,” he said, adding that even a delay in aid reaching needy Malaysians may result in them not being able to cook.

“The same goes for applications from traders and investors. Ease the process for them to invest, start and recover their respective business,” he said.

He said the federal government will continue to implement the National Anti-Corruption Plan to enhance governance, integrity and anti-corruption and to achieve the aim of having a country that has integrity and which is free of corruption.

“Government leaders, whether politicians or public servants, must protect all citizens. All must be treated equally and be defended fairly,” he further added.

MORE TO COME