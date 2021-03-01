PBB vice president says Julau MP made the right decision to support Muhyiddin

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Julau MP Larry Sng made the right decision to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after departing PKR yesterday. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 1 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng made the right decision to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after departing PKR yesterday.

He said Sng is an experienced politician, having entered politics in 2001 and as well as being appointed as an assistant minister.

“As such, he can read the political situation and the feelings of the people on the ground. Apart from that, he watches the administration of the Sarawak state and federal governments,” Karim, who is also the state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, told reporters after attending the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Sarawak Sports Corporation and the Sarawak Football Association for the state football development programme here.

“I believe for him to leave PKR, being the state PKR chairman, to give support to the prime minister, shows his confidence towards the leadership of the prime minister,” he said.

He added that Sng must have believed that what Muhyiddin has done for the country must be good, otherwise, he would not have made that kind of decision.

He said Sng would have stayed back in PKR if he believed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has a chance to return to power in the next general election.

“He does not do that. That means he must have read carefully before switching his allegiance. I believe he has made the right decision,” Karim said.

He said he would not want to speculate if Sng would contest in the coming general election on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket should he join any of its component parties.

Sng quit PKR yesterday after consulting his constituents over the past few days to become a federal government-friendly Independent.

He had said the prime minister was doing what was necessary to help Malaysians in this difficult time and he believed that he too should play a role to support the prime minister.

He also said there was too much time already being wasted, politicking and bickering while the people suffer, citing in his Julau constituency of Julau, the poorest in the country, where the people were suffering because of the economic impact of the pandemic, loss of jobs and income from low commodity prices.

Separately, state PKR deputy chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh said PKR political bureau would meet tonight to discuss, among other things, Sng’s defection to PN and the impact on the state PKR.

He said the bureau will also touch on the candidates to become the next Sarawak PKR chief.