GPS has done its best for people in Sarawak, says party whip in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has always given the best services to the people in the state, without waiting for the elections in fulfilling their aspiration of Sarawak becoming a developed state in the long term.

GPS Whip in Parliament, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was proven including during the Covid-19 pandemic where the state government did not solely depend on the federal government in providing aid for the people to lessen the effects of the health crisis.

“Whether these are food supplies or financial assistance, hundreds of millions of ringgit have been spent to help the people and frontliners, for example, in providing them with personal protective equipment.

“Sarawak is a big state but its health facilities are still lagging behind and realising the constraints faced by the federal government currently while its allocations are limited, the Sarawak government has moved forward in this matter,” he said when asked by reporters on GPS’ preparations for the coming state election.

Earlier, Fadillah who is also Works Minister, tabled his ministry’s achievements throughout 2020 at its office complex, here.

Fadillah also expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for having resolved the issue of Sarawak’s claims from Petronas as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in less than a year.

“We had been claiming for our oil and gas rights for so long and in the end, these were resolved. We get the payments and in fact, Petronas and Sarawak have become strategic partners in developing the oil and gas industry in the state,” he said. — Bernama