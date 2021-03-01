Cradle Fund murder trial: Police seized soot-covered plastic bag containing sim card, says witness

The 37th witness said the white and purple coloured sim card was confiscated by his team during a second inspection in a room at the house at about 4.30pm on September 11, 2018, guided by Samirah Muzaffar. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, March 1 — The High Court here was told that there were traces of soot on a white plastic bag containing a sim card, which was found during a police inspection at Samirah Muzaffar’s parents’ residence in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Petaling Jaya district police headquarters Special Investigation Department (D9) officer R Murugesh, 35, said it was based on his observation of the plastic bag with the name “Nazrin” written on it.

“There were (soot-like traces), on the plastic bag,” he said during cross-examination by counsel L.S. Leonard, before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman, at the murder trial of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan today.

The 37th witness, said the white and purple coloured sim card was confiscated by his team during a second inspection in a room at the house at about 4.30pm on September 11, 2018, guided by Samirah.

He added that there was also a small melting-like effect at the top of the plastic bag.

Murugesh said during an inspection guided by Samirah’s son who is also one of the accused in the case at about 7.50pm on the same day, police also seized several electronic devices in the house.

“Among the items seized were three mobile phones, two laptops, (two) Ipads, (two) hard disks, one sim card, a Nikon camera, an Apple charger. All these items were confiscated to assist in the investigation,” he said.

On March 12, 2019, Samirah, 49, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, who was also Nazrin’s wife, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, respectively, were charged along with an Indonesian who is still at large, Eka Wahyu Lestari, with killing the victim.

They were charged with committing the act at a house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama