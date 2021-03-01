Covid-19: Perlis MB gives way to frontliners, people to be vaccinated first

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (right) is seen at his office in Kangar in this file picture taken on May 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

ARAU, March 1 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man is giving priority to frontline personnel and the people to get their first vaccine shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Azlan said as the vaccine doses were limited, he decided not to take the vaccine to give way to those who really need the vaccination.

“What is more important is the people. If there is a balance, Insya-Allah I will get it later,” he told reporters at the launching of the state-level immunisation programme at Kampung Gial Health Clinic here, today.

A total of 180 frontliners were inoculated today at the health clinic, Beseri Health Clinic (108 people) and Felda Chuping Health Clinic (54 people), with Health Exco Teh Chai Ann, State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof and Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad were the earliest recipients of the vaccine shots.

Speaking to reporters later, Teh urged all Perlis people to quickly register themselves for the vaccination via the MySejahtera application.

“I don’t feel any side effect and my family has also registered for the vaccination via the MySejahtera application,” he said.

On February 26, a total of 157 vaccinators in Perlis had been vaccinated. — Bernama