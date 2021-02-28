Vape liquid worth RM422,000 in Rantau Panjang seized

The confiscated items were handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) for further investigation . — Unsplash pic

KOTA BHARU, Feb 28 — Some 20 boxes of vape liquid worth RM422,000 were found hidden in a bush on the banks of Sungai Golok by the authorities near an illegal jetty in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

The commanding officer of the General Operations Force’s Eighth Battalion (PGA8) Supt Muhammad Shamsuddin said in the 7 pm incident, a team patrolling the area spotted some suspicious-looking packages.

“When inspected, the stack of boxes sealed with cellulose tape was found to contain more than 3,000 bottles of vape liquid of various colours and flavours believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country,” he said in a statement today.

He said all the confiscated items were handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) for further investigation in accordance with Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Muhammad said his party also managed to seize nine bottles of ketum liquid and 3,200 stubs of “Saat’ brand cigarettes which were hidden in a car in Kampung Kepulau near Palekbang, Tumpat, at 1 am today.

He said that a man in his 40s who claimed to be the owner of the car was also arrested, while all the confiscated items would be handed over to the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation according to Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 135 (1 ) (d) Customs Act 1967. — Bernama