Penang Perikatan to discuss GE15 seat distribution in near future, says state chief

TASEK GELUGOR, Feb 28 — The distribution of seats among the three allies of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Penang will be discussed in the near future as part of preparation for the 15th General Election (GE15).

State PN chairman Datuk Shabudin Yahaya said that he believed that they could reach an agreement on the distribution of seats.

“Based on our similarity, the distribution (of seats) among the PN allies here, namely, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and Gerakan will be discussed,” he told reporters in a press conference after chairing the first meeting of PN Penang, which was also attended by state PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, here today.

Also in the press conference, Shabudin announced that Muhammad Fauzi and Oh Tong Keong, from Gerakan, had been appointed as the vice-chairmen of the Penang PN Committee, which has 25 members.

“State PN is a coalition which represents all races. We are always dynamic in ensuring that the well-being and welfare all people at all levels are taken into consideration by the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fauzi said that PAS in Penang was still working with the state Umno under the Muafakat Nasional, and the distribution of seats would be discussed at the top leadership level.

“PAS cooperates with Bersatu and Gerakan through PN. We also collaborate with Umno under Muafakat Nasional, so in terms of the distribution of seats with Umno, it will be decided by the central leadership,” he said. — Bernama