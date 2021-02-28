Kuching PKR chairman believes Julau MP Larry Sng will make public statement on his status as state PKR chief

‘Malay Mail’ reported that Julau MP Larry Sng had stepped down as state PKR chief effective yesterday. — Borneo Post pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 28 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kuching branch chairman Dominique Ng believes that Julau MP Larry Sng will make a public statement in due course as to whether he has resigned as the state PKR chief.

The former Padungan assemblyman said he is not in the state PKR central committee, but was aware that the “rumours” of Sng quitting as PKR Sarawak chief had been going on for a while.

“If YB Larry has resigned as PKR Sarawak chairman, in due course he will inform the party and the party will in due course respond,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today.

He was reacting to a Malay Mail news report on Sng having stepped down as state PKR chief effective yesterday.

According to Ng, the “rumours” of Sng quitting as the state PKR chairman had been “non-stop”.

“In the past, it was proven to be wrong. And it could be different this time. We shall let YB Larry find his time to issue his statement,” he said.

Attempts to contact Sng for a confirmation were unsuccessful at the time of writing.

In the Malay Mail news report, PKR Sarawak secretary Joshua Jabeng said Sng informed the state leadership council that he was stepping down as the state party chief.

Joshua added that Sng decided to resign as the state PKR chief but may remain with the party.

Sng took over the state PKR top post after his predecessor Baru Bian, who is Selangau MP, was sacked by the party last year. — Borneo Post Online