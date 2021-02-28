Higher Education Ministry to improve teaching and learning modes at IPTs

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mansor Othman said the ministry was focusing to strengthen the e-learning process in various aspects. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

TASEK GELUGOR, Feb 28 — The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will improve the teaching and learning (PdP) modes at all higher education institutions (IPT) to ensure that e-learning at the institutions is in line with current developments.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mansor Othman said the ministry was focusing to strengthen the e-learning process in various aspects so that it could achieve its goals.

“Since last year, the PdP has been conducted online, which is something new to us, so the ministry wants to strengthen the e-learning method and at the same time improve the PdP modes,” he told reporters after the Penang-level Perikatan Nasional (PN) Committee Meeting here, today, with PN’s state liaison committee chairman Datuk Shabudin Yahaya also present.

Elaborating, Mansor, who is also the Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, said the PdP on a hybrid basis could be conducted on campus starting tomorrow with full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP), while students in other categories would continue with online PdP sessions.

“The hybrid PdP, which combines physical and online classes, has been agreed upon by the National Security Council based on several engagement sessions, studies and observations conducted by the stakeholders,” he said.

Previously, the ministry has announced that six categories of students were allowed to return to their respective campuses starting March 1 including the certificate, diploma, bachelor’s degree and postgraduate students who need to conduct clinical work and practicals requiring laboratories, workshops, design studios and special equipment.

Also allowed are students who do not have the access and conducive environment to undergo online PdP; pre-universities and diploma students who have been staying in-campus; existing and new international students except those from the United Kingdom; disabled students; and students taking the Malaysia University English Test, as well as international and professional examinations. — Bernama