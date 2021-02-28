Appeals Court to hear first online case tomorrow

Tomorrow will be the first time for the Appeals Court in Putrajaya to hear a case using long distance communication technology. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Tomorrow will be the first time for the Appeals Court in Putrajaya to hear a case using long distance communication technology, with the appellant following the proceeding from the Kajang Prison.

A statement issued by the Office of the Federal Court’s Chief Registrar stated that the appeal to be held via video conferencing tomorrow is over the appellant’s conviction and sentence under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

“During the proceeding tomorrow, the judge will be at the Palace of Justice, while the lawyers and deputy public prosecutor at their respective office,” it said.

The judiciary, it said, always moved in line with developments in technology to ensure continuity of the administration of justice during the Covid-19 pandemic, including for prisoners.

“Priority is given to prison inmates whose sentences are nearing completion, child offenders and juveniles, cases of public interests and other considerations which the court deems fit,” it said, adding that the criminal appeal proceeding is only applicable for convicts serving time in prison.

It said a directive to that effect, which will take effect on March 1, 2021, had been issued by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and can also be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ArahanAmalanKHN.

It is the judiciary’s hope that this initiative will improve the quality of access to justice by optimising the use of technology, it said. — Bernama