National Disaster Agency identifying civil defence force personnel for first phase vaccination

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said selected individuals include those who deal frequently with the public directly, and risk being exposed to the virus. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR GAJAH, Feb 27 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is identifying Civil Defence Force officers and personnel who will be given vaccine shots in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said selected individuals include those who deal frequently with the public directly, and risk being exposed to the virus.

“Currently the list has not been finalised but I am certain it will be done by next week at the latest.

“For the first phase, some will be prioritised while the rest will be administered in stages according to the determined schedule,” he told Bernama after attending Info On Wheels (IOW): Announcement about the Vaccination Programme and Emergency Proclamation programme at the Alor Gajah night market here today.

He had earlier distributed brochures relating to the importance of vaccination to visitors and traders there. The IOW programme, he added, was important in providing accurate information relating to the importance of vaccination to Malaysians to ensure that the vaccination programme runs smoothly.

Mohd Redzuan said that Malaysians would be encouraged to take the Covid-19 vaccination shots and to register themselves via the MySejahtera app. — Bernama