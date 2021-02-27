Home Minister: GE15 to be held after Covid-19 eases, rakyat immunised

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin delivering a speech at the Back To School Program at the Astaka Hall in Batu Kurau, Larut February 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SELAMA, Feb 27 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will hold the 15th General Election (GE-15) when the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, says Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah, who is also Home Minister, said the immunisation rate or coverage will also be taken into account prior to holding the elections to prevent the fourth wave of infections.

“It is to ensure that the government remains accountable to the people and I pray that the pandemic eases in our country and the immunisation is done before we hold the elections,” he told Bernama after the Back To School Programme held at the Astaka Hall in Batu Kurau near here today.

He said the opposition’s insistence that the government holds the elections while the Covid-19 situation has yet to subside could prove to be detrimental.

“They forget that the Parliament sessions are still on until December this year, and the government can call a parliamentary session within six months.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin himself has agreed to dissolve parliament (after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides) and the PN government complies with the law. There are people who incite, saying that the current government is unfair and illegitimate.

“The implementation of the Covid-19 Emergency has also been agreed to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to enable the government to deal with Covid-19,” he said, adding that he felt the people would continue to trust the Prime Minister to lead the country.

Earlier during the programme, Hamzah, who is also the Larut MP, handed over aid in the form of school bags and uniforms to 1,000 students in the Batu Kurau area. — Bernama