Socso: Overwhelming response for National Penjana Career Carnival 2021

A man walks past the Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Socso) building in Petaling Jaya November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The four-day National Penjana Career Carnival 2021, which ended today, has received an overwhelming response with participation from 19,450 job seekers nationwide.

In a statement today, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) said 118 candidates were offered jobs, 735 candidates were in the second round of interview while 1,431 candidates were added to the list for consideration by employers, through virtual interview sessions which were held since Tuesday.

“Applicants aged between 18 and 30 are the highest group to be offered jobs with 63 people. Of the total, 13 are persons with disabilities,” the statement read.

It said the carnival also received a very encouraging response from employers, which saw 78 private and public companies took part in the event, offering 10,802 vacancies.

Three employers that hired the most candidates from the interviews during the carnival are TM One, Gain Forlife Sdn Bhd and Bhavya Anand Manpower Supply, namely from the information, technology and communications sector and other services sectors.

The career carnival was jointly launched by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan yesterday. — Bernama