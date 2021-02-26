Senior minister Ismail Sabri receives Covid-19 jab

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob received his shot at the Tuanku Mizan Army Hospital. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Tuanku Mizan Army Hospital in Wangsa Maju here today.

The vaccine jab for Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, was administered by vaccinator Corporal Siti Maliah Sheikh Alwi.

Also receiving the vaccine today, which is the third day of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, were Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz.

Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad also received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today. — Bernama