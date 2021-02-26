Pharmacists group ready to brief elected reps, senate members about Covid-19 vaccine

The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is moved into DHL transport van after arriving at Malaysia Airline Berhad (MAS) Penang Cargo Complex, Bayan Lepas on February 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) is ready to provide Covid-19 vaccine-related explanations to any member of parliament, state assemblyman and member of the Senate.

Its president Amrahi Buang said this was to reduce anxiety and apprehension regarding the vaccine.

He said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has also announced that the group will be among the recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“However, after this announcement was made, the average response from members on both divides of the Dewan Rakyat is still lukewarm.

“This is very disappointing for the people. Until now, there is no official statement from the opposition leader regarding the MPS’ recommendation,” he said in a statement, today.

In addition, the MPS also suggested that that the Dewan Negara members should be included in the first phase of the immunisation programme because they have official parliamentary duties and responsibilities to carry out.

Amrahi said the measures taken for administering the vaccines were positive to make the immunisation programme a success for the people and country.

The MPS also suggested that the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee create a registry to keep tabs on the Covid-19 vaccination status of each elected representative and member of the Senate for the public’s knowledge. — Bernama