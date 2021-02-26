Perikatan govt has done its best for the people, says Terengganu MB

PAS vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks during the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 26 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has done its best for the people of Malaysia in the one year it has ruled the country.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said this was despite facing difficult moments such as the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties.

Nevertheless, he said the PN government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, thus far, had performed its duties well.

“We (PN) took over the government at the federal level from a difficult position including the economic situation which was prior to this was also tough, much had to be cancelled and so on.

“At the same time, we face the pandemic. So, I feel in the one year the Perikatan Nasional government at the federal level has done the best including succeeding in extricating Malaysia from a disharmonious situation, namely around 2018 and 2019,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after launching the state-level Covid-19 Vaccine Immunisation Programme at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) Hospital here, today.

Meanwhile, when asked about an allegation that Umno wanted to seize back Terengganu at the 15th General Election (GE-15), Ahmad Samsuri who is also PAS vice-president said there was still room for discussion for both parties to solve the issue.

“It is normal for everybody to have their own aspirations. To me, we can still negotiate and discuss whether at the state or federal levels.

“So, the process is not over yet,” he said. — Bernama